With recruiting season in full swing, Rivals spoke with '25 4-star cornerback Jahmir Joseph from St. Joe's Regional in Montvale.

Joseph has racked up an impressive offer list early on, with several Power Five schools such as Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee, among many others. However, he does not have any school visits planned.

He listed his top three that have been recruiting him the most, being Georgia, Penn State, and Rutgers. Joseph most recently visited the Nittany Lions, and said it was a very good visit.