North Atlanta High School (GA) defensive end Chase Linton took to Twitter a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will pursue other options. The Rivals four-star recruit was one of the top commitments for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2025 originally pledging his commitment to the program back in early June following an official visit to campus.

One program to keep an eye on in Linton's recruitment is Georgia, as he camped down there back at the end of July and earned an offer not too long afterwards. Just the other day, he locked in a visit date with the Bulldogs for a trip on the weekend of October 11th. "They're telling me why I should come there. Also how it's close to home, it's a good program, and they think I can come there and make a difference," Linton told Rivals. "They like my speed rushing the QB, covering, and other third-down type of things. They've been telling me about the guys that did stay home and went the league. They're big names and they've been hammering that."

