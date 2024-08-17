2025 DE Chase Linton decommits from Rutgers Football
North Atlanta High School (GA) defensive end Chase Linton took to Twitter a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will pursue other options.
The Rivals four-star recruit was one of the top commitments for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2025 originally pledging his commitment to the program back in early June following an official visit to campus.
One program to keep an eye on in Linton's recruitment is Georgia, as he camped down there back at the end of July and earned an offer not too long afterwards. Just the other day, he locked in a visit date with the Bulldogs for a trip on the weekend of October 11th.
"They're telling me why I should come there. Also how it's close to home, it's a good program, and they think I can come there and make a difference," Linton told Rivals. "They like my speed rushing the QB, covering, and other third-down type of things. They've been telling me about the guys that did stay home and went the league. They're big names and they've been hammering that."
Losing a commitment from a prospect of Linton's caliber always hurts, but losing someone who you evaluated and discovered before anyone else did makes this one sting just a bit more.
Linton went from unranked to high three-star and eventually was bumped up to a four-star in our latest updates after our analysts were able to get their eyes on him. He displays a long frame and is crazy athletic, as he's among the top in the state of Georgia in the trip jump for his high school football program. Now he needs to add some more weight, currently sitting around the 215-220lbs mark, but if he can maintain that motor with more weight then the sky is the limit for him.
Going back to how this effects Rutgers, well for starters he was one of their top ranked commitments so it does hurt, but I'm only putting this one at a 7 out of 10 because the class still features several other edge rushers and they also have one of the program's highest ranked recruiting classes in Rivals rankings history which dates back to 2002.
Sting Factor: 7/10
