The fearlessness and multi-positional grit of Kelvin Odih's on-court demeanor enables the Class of 2025 South Kent Prep (CT) guard to possess an assailant's instinct at this level. This much has been confirmed by coaches and teammates of his.

The 6-foot-4 off guard, as his coach Raphael Chillious quickly notes, is deadly for his boundless energy and unbridled motor.

Odih takes everything he's tasked with on the floor to maximum levels. He expends maximum energy grappling for 50-50 balls. He's made maximum use of his scoring--an arsenal which includes fall-away jumpers, twisting layups through traffic, authoritative two handed dunks along the baseline and a transition 3-pointer which he's looking to make a polished point of his hardwood trade.

"(Odih) is a warrior whose motor is off the charts," explained Chillious, who coached at East Carolina, UConn, and University of Washington."He is long and athletic. He prides himself on being a junkyard dog. In all of the years I’ve been coaching, he is arguably the best offensive rebounding guard that I’ve ever coached. His relentless pursuit of the ball is remarkable."