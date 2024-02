Three-star wide receiver and one of Rutgers Football's top targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Charles Bell Jr. has scheduled an Official Visit to return to Piscataway according to a source.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound cornerback becomes the third target for the Scarlet Knights to schedule an official visit for the weekend of May 31st, joining running back John Forster and offensive linemen Eidan Buchanan.