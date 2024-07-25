Rutgers Basketball sent out a new offer this past week to Gevonte Ware out of North Carolina, as he took to social media to announce the news.

The 6-foot-8, 228-pound prospect hails from 1 of 1 Prep Academy down in Charlotte, North Carolina and spoke with The Knight Report about his new offer not too long after receiving the news.

"Coach Smoke called me to tell me the news," Ware told TKR. "We had a really good conversation and he just said he thinks my future is very bright after watching me play. He also said he thinks I could be great at Rutgers, he loves my game."