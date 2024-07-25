Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

2025 big man Gevonte Ware talks new offer from Rutgers Basketball

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball sent out a new offer this past week to Gevonte Ware out of North Carolina, as he took to social media to announce the news.

The 6-foot-8, 228-pound prospect hails from 1 of 1 Prep Academy down in Charlotte, North Carolina and spoke with The Knight Report about his new offer not too long after receiving the news.

"Coach Smoke called me to tell me the news," Ware told TKR. "We had a really good conversation and he just said he thinks my future is very bright after watching me play. He also said he thinks I could be great at Rutgers, he loves my game."

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement