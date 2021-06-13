2024 WR Tyseer Denmark enjoys first visit to Rutgers
Sunday was CHOP24 day for the Scarlet Knights and one of the staff’s targets on campus was Roman Catholic (PA) wide receiver Tyseer Denmark.The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is one of just 10 offer recipi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news