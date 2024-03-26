2024 Rutgers Football spring roster revealed, several notable changes
Rutgers Football had their first official spring practice of the 2024 season today and as is customary with the start of spring, the Scarlet Knights also released their new look roster.
So let's take a look at some of the noticeable changes with this updated roster.
NOTABLE CHANGES.....
-- OL Joe De Croce and LS Jake Eldridge have medically retired.
-- WR Thomas Amankwaa (Previously was listed at DB / S)
-- TE Kenny Fletcher (Previously listed at DE, but played TE in Pinstripe Bowl)
-- DB Jesse Ofurie (Previously listed at WR)
-- DB Vilay Nakkoun Jr. (Previously listed at WR)
-- DB Isaiah Crumpler (Signed as a WR)
-- P Flynn Appleby is no longer on the roster, only punter on the team is PWO Michael Hartshorn.
NEW UNIFORM NUMBERS....
-- No. 10 QB AJ Surace (Newcomer)
-- No. 16 QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Newcomer)
-- No. 23 RB Edd Guerrier (Newcomer)
-- No. 22 RB Gabriel Winowich (Newcomer)
-- No. 13 WR KJ Duff (Newcomer)
-- No. 0 WR Dymere Miller (Newcomer)
-- No. 17 WR Benjamin Black (Newcomer)
-- No. 83 WR Dino Kaliakmanis (Newcomer)
-- No. 6 WR Christian Dremel (Previously was 6, but switched to 13 midyear)
-- No. 14 TE Matthew Ogunniyi (Newcomer)
-- No. 87 TE Monte Keener (Newcomer)
-- No. 77 OL Kenny Jones (Newcomer)
-- No. 58 OL Carter Kadow (Newcomer)
-- No. 55 OL Nick Oliveira (Previously: 74)
-- No. 75 OL Raynor Andrews (Newcomer)
-- No. 80 DL Aaris Bethea (Newcomer)
-- No. 46 LB Sam Pilof (Newcomer)
-- No. 11 LB Abram Wright (Previously: 13)
-- No. 17 LB Montele Johnson (Newcomer)
-- No. 25 DB DK Gilley (Newcomer)
-- No. 5 DB Kaj Sanders (Newcomer)
-- No. 24 DB Kevin Levy (Newcomer)
-- No. 13 DB Antonio White (Newcomer)
-- No. 21 DB Al-Shadee Salaam (Newcomer)
-- No. 4 DB Thomas Amankwaa (Previously: 24)
-- No. 47 LS Austin Riggs (Newcomer)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board