One of our members of the The Knight Report online community, DirtyRU on our message boards, has taken some time out of his day to make a 2024 Rutgers Football themed schedule wallpaper for either your desktop or laptop.

If you are looking for a new Rutgers Football themed desktop/laptop wallpaper look no further.

All you have to do to download the wallpaper is click the link HERE and follow the rest of the instructions below. After you download the photo from the link above, just pull up the picture in your documents/downloads folder and right click on it and select "set as wallpaper" or" set as background". Then BOOM there you have it a brand new Rutgers Football themed wallpaper!

This year we also have an option for your cell phone, simple just click HERE and you'll be able to download that version.