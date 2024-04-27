The 2024 NFL Draft is this weekend as things kickoff on Thursday, April 25th and will go through Saturday, April 27th out in Detroit, Michigan as tons of college football players will hear their name called as their dreams come true.

At the moment, there is only one former Rutgers Scarlet Knight projected to be picked and that's cornerback Max Melton, but several others could find their way into the league via a late draft pick, a free agent signing or a rookie mini camp invite.

To help keep track of all the movement, TKR has decided to put together an NFL Draft / Free Agency tracker below.