Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

2024 Rutgers Football / NFL Draft and Free Agency Tracker

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The 2024 NFL Draft is this weekend as things kickoff on Thursday, April 25th and will go through Saturday, April 27th out in Detroit, Michigan as tons of college football players will hear their name called as their dreams come true.

At the moment, there is only one former Rutgers Scarlet Knight projected to be picked and that's cornerback Max Melton, but several others could find their way into the league via a late draft pick, a free agent signing or a rookie mini camp invite.

To help keep track of all the movement, TKR has decided to put together an NFL Draft / Free Agency tracker below.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement
DRAFTED PLAYERS
PLAYER DRAFTED TEAM

CB Max Melton

2nd round (Pick No. 43)

Arizona Cardinals
DRAFTED PLAYERS
PLAYER UDFA / ROOKIE MINI CAMP TEAM

WR JaQuae Jackson

.

.

WR Isaiah Washington

.

.

TE Johnny Langan

.

.

TE Shawn Bowman

.

.

OL Ireland Brown

.

.

DT Mayan Ahanotu

.

.

DT Isaiah Iton

.

.

LB Deion Jennings

.

.

LB Dom Williams

.

.

CB Kessawn Abraham

.

.

CB Charles Amankwaa

.

.

ATH Trevor Yeboah-Kodie

.

.

K Jude McAtamney

.

.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement