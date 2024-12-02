Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 2, 2024
2024 Rutgers Football Bowl Projections Following the Regular Season
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football capped off their season on Saturday with a dominating 41-14 win over Michigan State out in East Lansing, but they will still have one more game this year as they will head to their second straight bowl game.

With that being said, let's take a look at which bowl games the Scarlet Knights could end up in this winter.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Rate Bowl - TCU vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement