2024 Rutgers Football Bowl Projections Following the Regular Season

Rutgers Football capped off their season on Saturday with a dominating 41-14 win over Michigan State out in East Lansing, but they will still have one more game this year as they will head to their second straight bowl game.
With that being said, let's take a look at which bowl games the Scarlet Knights could end up in this winter.
Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Rate Bowl - TCU vs. Rutgers
(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)