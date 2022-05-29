 TheKnightReport - 2024 Rivals100 OL Jordan Seaton still a fan of the Scarlet Knights
2024 Rivals100 OL Jordan Seaton still a fan of the Scarlet Knights

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Rutgers joined the race for 2024 St. John’s College High School (DC) offensive lineman Jordan Seaton early with an offer extended to him almost a year ago – and for good reason as he’s now a Rivals100 prospect.

The 6.0, four-star standout and No. 19 recruit in the country still has the Scarlet Knights in consideration despite the blue blood schools in pursuit of him.

Why is that? The facetime from head coach Greg Schiano has been valuable.

“Coach Schiano has come to my school a couple of times now,” Seaton told The Knight Report. “He can’t reach out to me because of the NCAA though. Knowing that he’s taking the time out of his day to visit, that means a lot.”

