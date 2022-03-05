2024 RB Jordan Marshall high on Rutgers following February communication

Moeller (OH) 2024 standout Jordan Marshall had two calls with the Rutgers staff in two weeks last month.

During the first call on February 10, the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights brass – his first from a Big Ten school and the 10th overall.

He reflected on that initial conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and company and his main takeaway from the call.