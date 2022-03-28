2024 Philly DB Kenneth Woseley talks Rutgers visit, new offer from staff

Rutgers hosted a big group from Philadelphia powerhouse football program Imhotep Charter on Sunday. Among those in attendance was 2024 defensive back Kenny Woseley, a 6-foot, 170-pound junior who entered the trip with 15 offers.

The current Rivals three-star, ranked as the country's 28th best corner for 2024, had a great trip On The Banks and left with offer number 16.

"I loved it, Woseley told TKR. "We went through some of the simple stuff like the locker room, weight room, meeting rooms, all of that. Unfortunately we couldn’t go out on the field because of a lacrosse game, but we did watch from up above for a couple minutes.