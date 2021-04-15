2024 Philadelphia WR Denmark picks up offer from Scarlet Knights
Rutgers has recently sent out a large number of offers in the 2023 cycle, but earlier in the month the staff turned some attention to a 2024 prospect in Roman Catholic (PA) standout Tyseer Denmark in the form of an offer.
After a great conversation with @GregSchiano and staff, I am grateful to have received an offer from Rutgers University! #Chop 🪓@CoachShaw__ @RomanCatholicHC pic.twitter.com/v06n9XXK3n— tyseer5denmark (@tyseer5denmark) April 6, 2021
