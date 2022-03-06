2024 OL Fletcher Westphal makes the trip to Rutgers, walks away with offer

With the month-long dead period this past month finally coming to an end this week, Rutgers Football was finally able to host visitors on campus once again.

The first of multiple visits this weekend happened on Saturday afternoon when the staff hosted a few prospects, mostly coming to campus from different states.

One of the most notable names on campus was class of 2024 offensive Fletcher Westphal who made the trip up all the way from Virginia to see the campus and he ended up walking away with an offer too.

“The big thing that stood out was how nice the coaches were to me and then seeing their interactions with current players as they passed through,” Westphal told TKR. “I could tell it was real and genuine. Also I loved my time with coach (Greg) Schiano, we met one one and he offered me which was a true honor. The whole time though he was locked in on me. People kept knocking on his door, but he kept saying he needed more time. That’s real.”