One of Rutgers’ top 2023 offensive line targets was Jven Williams of Wyomissing Area (PA). While Williams is currently committed to Penn State, the staff’s efforts to build a relationship at the school could pay off with 2024 offensive linemen Caleb Brewer, who was offered by RU this week.

“I’m pretty excited,” Brewer told TKR. “Rutgers looks like their program is only improving.”