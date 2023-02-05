The 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect recruit plays his high school ball over at Notre Dame High School in Lawerenceville, New Jersey.

Rutgers Football lands their third verbal commit commitment in the class of 2024 today as quarterback AJ Surace made his decision public today.

As a member of the class of 2024, Surace is ranked as a 5.5, three-star recruit which also slotted him as the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of New Jersey for his recruiting class and committed to Rutgers over 11 other offers from Boston College, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Temple.

Now Surace has been around the game of football his entire life as his dad, Bob Surace has been the head coach of the Princeton Tigers football program since 2010 and he's been a full time football coach since 1990, spending time at several Northeast schools and even had a stint in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Going back to Surace, he had a solid junior season where he finished 131-of-231 for 1,731 yards along with 21 TDs and 6 INTs. He also rushed 32 times for 189 yards and three more scores.

Stay tuned for more about Surace and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!