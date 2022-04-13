2024 Michigan ATH Gabe Winowich details new Rutgers Football offer
Rutgers Football continues to expand their reach out in the Midwest on the recruiting trail as they sent out a new 2024 offer, this time it went to athlete Gabriel Winowich out of the Detroit Country Day School up in Michigan.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news