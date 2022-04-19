 TheKnightReport - 2024 in-state DB McClain recaps last week's spring practice visit
2024 in-state DB McClain recaps last week's spring practice visit

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
One of the Scarlet Knights’ top 2024 targets in Seton Hall Prep (NJ) defensive back Jaylen McClain is in the middle of spring track and has had a strict weekend schedule, so he found time to make another trip to Piscataway in the middle of last week.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder has made a handful of visits to Rutgers, including a pair since the calendar turned to 2022, but this latest tour gave him clarity on what a practice day is like at college football’s birthplace.

He spoke about what he enjoyed seeing and hearing.

“I like how competitive the wide receivers and defensive backs were in one-on-ones,” he told The Knight Report. “I also like how the coaches interact with it. A wide receiver could make a nice catch with great coverage from the corner and the coaches give credit to the receiver, they don’t bash the corner.”

