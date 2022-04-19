2024 in-state DB McClain recaps last week's spring practice visit
One of the Scarlet Knights’ top 2024 targets in Seton Hall Prep (NJ) defensive back Jaylen McClain is in the middle of spring track and has had a strict weekend schedule, so he found time to make another trip to Piscataway in the middle of last week.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder has made a handful of visits to Rutgers, including a pair since the calendar turned to 2022, but this latest tour gave him clarity on what a practice day is like at college football’s birthplace.
He spoke about what he enjoyed seeing and hearing.
“I like how competitive the wide receivers and defensive backs were in one-on-ones,” he told The Knight Report. “I also like how the coaches interact with it. A wide receiver could make a nice catch with great coverage from the corner and the coaches give credit to the receiver, they don’t bash the corner.”
