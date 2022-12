As a 6-foot-8 versatile 2/3 with the ability to spread the floor out and fire in from way beyond the confines of the arc, Class of 2024 sharpshooter Tyler Betsey says he's hearing from Rutgers, Indiana, Duke, and UConn the most.

Now at St. Thomas More Prep (CT) under legendary head coach Jere Quinn, Betsey recently wrapped up a visit to Rutgers.

"It was cool, the fans were really crazy so I got to enjoy that," said Betsey, who was in attendance for the Scarlet Knights thorough 76-46 throttling of Rider on Nov. 22.