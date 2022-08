Over the past few weeks, Rutgers Basketball has been hosting some of the top ranked recruits in the country and that continued this past week with four-star Donnie Freeman.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound power forward hails from St. John’s College (DC) and is ranked the No. 24 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

Following his visit to campus on Thursday, TKR caught up with Freeman to talk about Rutgers interest in him, his thoughts on the trip and where else he plans on visiting.