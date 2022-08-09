2024 DL Benedict Umeh earns Rutgers scholarship, calls it a dream offer

Rutgers Football’s 2023 recruiting class is currently sitting at 16 verbal commitments and while they might add a couple more, it seems like the class is close to done for the most part. Now that means it is time to shift some of the focus towards future classes such as the 2024 class and beyond.

The staff did just that the other day as they sent out a few new offers, one of which was to Avon Old Farms School tight end / defensive Benedict Umeh.

“I gave coach (Bob) Fraser a call and while he was on the phone, he walked up to coach (Greg) Schiano's office," Umeh told TKR. "We spoke for a while and then he let me know about the offer. I was just really excited about the news, I could never have imagined a year ago that I'd be getting one of my dream offers.”