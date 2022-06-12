2024 DE/OL Kevin Heywood talks Rutgers offer, connection to staff
It’s officially camp season, so that means that Rutgers Football like every other college football program is playing host to some of the top prospects from around the region as they all go to various college camps in hopes of earning an offer.
One lucky prospect that earned an offer recently was class of 2024 offensive tackle Kevin Heywood out of Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news