While Rutgers didn’t exactly perform as expected on the field against Wisconsin on Saturday, there were some positives on the recruiting trail for the program.

One of those came in the form of Iona Prep (NY) 2024 cornerback Ellis Robinson, who made another visit to Rutgers with his family. The highly touted four-star sophomore spoke about his time On The Banks.

“It was a good experience,” Robinson told The Knight Report. “Even though Rutgers lost, I still had a great time with the coaches there.”