2024 big man Lathan Somerville talks Rutgers, updates recruitment
s an imposing 6-foot-10, 240-pound inside-outside scoring threat with a polished all around skill set, Class of 2024 The Skill Factory (GA) forward/center Lathan Sommerville has a versatile game which aligns with today's style.
Sommerville recently narrowed his choices down, whittling the list to Bradley, Missouri, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Villanova, Virginia Tech, and Xavier.
He was, however, quick to cite Rutgers and Missouri as the two programs recruiting him the hardest.
"It's been Coach (Steve) Pikiell and Coach (TJ) Thompson recruiting me (at Rutgers)," said Sommerville, who is known for his mid-post game and floor spreading outside touch.
