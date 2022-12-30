Rutgers Men's Basketball secured two wins on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights defeated Coppin State in convincing fashion, and at halftime, it got a public commitment from Dellquan Warren.

Warren, a junior, is a 4-star point guard in the Class of 2024 out of Keystone Academy in Pennslyvania.

Warren is the team's first pledge in the '24 class and is ranked 91 in the country by Rivals.

Warren got an offer and visited Rutgers last March and reportedly held offers from Dayton, Maryland, Mississippi State Ohio State, Pittsburgh, UAB, and Youngstown State and more.

The Scarlet Knights have several other offers out to and high interest from other highly-rated prospects in the class in what could be Rutgers' best ever if everything aligns.

Keystone Academy played at "The Battle in New Jersey" on Thursday the same day Rutgers 2023 commit Gavin Griffiths played. Warren attended Rutgers' victory on Friday.

Rutgers has a pair of open scholarships still for the 2024 class.

The news was first reported by NJ.com. Warren posted his commitment video on Facebook.