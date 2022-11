Rutgers Football has been sending out a few new scholarship offers recently in hopes of adding a couple more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day just a few weeks from now.

One of the program’s newest offers was sent out to athlete Nader Chierchi out of Thomas Edison High School down in Virginia and The Knight Report caught up with him following the news.

“So I went on an unofficial game visit on Saturday and I had a chance to speak with coach (Greg) Schiano and he offered me,” Chirchi told TKR. “Coach told me that we don’t know what position I would play if I were to go to Rutgers, but he liked my size and athletic abilities. Then he said we’ll see where my body takes me and go from there. He also told me about the importance of family and caring for each other.”