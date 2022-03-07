2023 Virginia big man Tyler Mason talks recent gameday visit to Rutgers

It’s been pretty quiet recently for Rutgers Basketball on the recruiting trail as the main focus of the staff recently has been on finishing out the 2021-22 season strong.

However the staff did play host to a class of 2023 prospect recently, as the Virginia forward Tyler Mason came to campus a little over a week ago for the game against Wisconsin.

Now while the result wasn’t in the Scarlet Knights favor, the 6-foot-10, 220-pound still had a pretty good time.