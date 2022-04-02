2023 Virginia ATH Krystian Williams adds Rutgers offer, planning visit

With three commits now in the fold for Rutgers Football’s 2023 class, they are actively on the hunt looking for another recruit to join the ranks and become a Scarlet Knight.

One of the newest names to pop up on the board is Virginia three-star Krystian Williams who is currently listed as a wide receiver, but the RFootball staff actually prefers him as a safety.

He added an offer earlier this week from the program and spoke with TKR about it below.

“I was on a video call with the coaching staff and I got to talk with them and learn more about what Rutgers Football is,” Williams told TKR. “Then coach (Greg) Schiano popped in for a bit, we talked about the program and then he offered me.”