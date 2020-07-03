TheKnightReport - 2023 Taylor Bowen details Rutgers offer, relationship with current player

“My coaches had been in contact with the Rutgers staff and one of their staff members had seen me play before,” he said. “They decided that they wanted to offer me. For me, I was incredibly happy because it’s such a great program academically and obviously being a top twenty-five team in the nation, it was a great offer.”

The Knight Report caught up with the 6-foot-8 wing to discuss how that offer came about and his reaction to it. Bowen also spoke about the Rutgers program and gave a scouting report of him as a player.

On Wednesday evening, the Rutgers coaching staff extended an offer to Taylor Bowen , a 2023 small forward from St. George’s School in Newport, Rhode Island.

Bowen thinks highly of Rutgers basketball and already has some connections within the program.

“Right now, the thing that I like most about Rutgers is their atmosphere,” he said. “They bring a great atmosphere to the ‘RAC’ and they really have a great program with great guys.

“One of the players on the team, Nick Brooks, he’s a family friend,” he continued. “He went to school with my older brother and we really got close through that because they were friends and roommates at one point. We play a little bit of 2K here and there. He tells me about how much he loves it, how much of a good place it is and tells me a lot about their program.”

Bowen describes himself as a do-it-all type of player and he cares more about winning than anything else.

“I think I’m versatile, kind of like a Swiss Army knife. I’m able to do numerous things to make sure my team wins the game. At the end of the day, I think I’m a real dog and I’ll do whatever it takes to win.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Bowen from working on his craft. He’s constantly in the gym trying to get better.

“During the offseason, I’ve been getting in the gym almost every day. I’m working on my handle and I’m getting stronger. I’m working on my shot, too. I think with the combination of those three guard skills that I could become an elite player.”

The 2023 prospect currently holds additional offers from Iowa, Vermont, Bryant and George Mason.