The Rutgers Football program will enter the 2023 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from three different countries and 17 different states.

While most of the roster consists of guys from the tri-state area, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Scarlet Knights.

NOTE: This list only features scholarship players and is based off their hometown on the ScarletKnights.com website.