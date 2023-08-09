News More News
2023 Rutgers Football roster by country / state

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
The Rutgers Football program will enter the 2023 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from three different countries and 17 different states.

While most of the roster consists of guys from the tri-state area, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Scarlet Knights.

NOTE: This list only features scholarship players and is based off their hometown on the ScarletKnights.com website.

AUSTRAILIA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Flynn Appleby

P

So.
CANADA (4)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Wesley Bailey

DE

Jr.

Dariel Djabome

DE

So.

Djibril Abdou Rahman

DE

Fr.

Rene Konga

DT

Jr.
IRLEAND (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Jade McAtamney

K

JR

--------------------------------------------------------------


COLORADO (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Gus Zilinskas

OL

Jr.
CONNECTICUT (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Troy Rainey

DT

Jr.
DELAWARE (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Shawn Bowman

TE

Sr.
FLORIDA (10)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Ja'Shon Benjamin

RB

Fr.

Isaiah Washington

WR

Sr.

Vilay Nakkoun Jr.

WR

Fr.

Curtis Dunalp Jr.

OL

Sr.

Dantae Chin

OL

So.

Mozell Williams

OL

Fr.

Mayan Ahanotu

DT

Sr.

Henry Hughes Jr.

DT

Jr.

Abram Wright

LB

Fr.

Bo Mascoe

CB

Fr.
GEORGIA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Michael "Flip" Dixon

S

Sr.
ILLINOIS (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Rashad Rochelle

WR

So.
INDIANA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Demetrious "DJ" Allen

DE

So.
KENTUCKY (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Gavin Wimsatt

QB

Jr.
MARYLAND (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kamar Missouri

OL

Jr.

Reggie Sutton

OL

Sr.

Kyonte Hamilton

DL

Jr.
MASSACHUSETTS (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Jesse Ofurie

WR

Fr.

Mike Ciaffoni

OL

Sr.
NEW JERSEY (37)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kyle Monagai

RB

Jr.

Al-Shadee Salaam

RB

Jr.

Nasiem Brantley

WR

Sr.

Chris Long

WR

Jr.

Christian Dremel

WR

Sr.

Famah toure

WR

Fr.

Johnny Langan

TE

Sr.

Victor Konopka

TE

Jr.

Mike Higgins

TE

So.

Q'yaeir Price

TE

So.

Logan Blake

TE

Fr.

Hollin Pierce

OL

Jr.

Bryan Felter

OL

Jr.

Taj White

OL

So.

Jacob Allen

OL

So.

Joe De Croce

OL

So.

Nick Oliviera

OL

Fr.

John Stone

OL

Fr.

Aaron Lewis

DE

Jr.

Jordan Thompson

DE

Jr.

Kenny Fletcher

DE

So.

Zaire Angoy

DT

Jr.

Keshon Griffin

DT

Jr.

Jasire Peterson

DT

Fr.

Mohamed Toure

LB

Sr.

Deion Jennings

LB

Sr.

Tyreem Powell

LB

Jr.

Jamier Wright-Collins

LB

Jr.

Max Melton

CB

Sr.

Eric Rogers

CB

Sr.

Charles Amankwaa

CB

Sr.

Fitzroy Ledgister

CB

So.

Elijuwan Mack

S

Jr.

Shaquan Loyal

S

Jr.

Desmond Igbinsoun

S

Jr.

Carnell Davis

S

Jr.

Thomas Amankwaa

S

So.
NEW YORK (7)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Ajani Sheppard

QB

Fr.

Ian Strong

WR

Fr.

Dylan Braithwaite

WR

Fr.

Deondre Johnson

WR

Fr.

Ireland Brown

OL

Sr.

Moses Walker

LB

So.

Kessawn Abraham

CB

Sr.
OHIO (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kwabena Asamoah

OL

So.

Dominic Rivera

OL

Fr.
PENNSYLVANIA (7)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Evan Simon

QB

Jr.

Aaron Young

RB

Sr.

Samuel Brown

RB

So.

JaQuae Jackson

WR

Sr.

Davoun Fuse

WR

Fr.

Tyler Needham

OL

Jr.

Emir Stinette

OL

So.

Cam'Ron Stewart

DL

Jr.
TEXAS (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Isaiah Iton

DT

Sr.

Jake Eldridge

LS

Fr.
VIRGINIA (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Max Patterson

WR

Jr.

Robert Longerbeam

CB

Jr.
WEST VIRGINIA (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Zilan Williams

S

So.

Sage Clawges

S

Fr.

--------------------------------------------------------------

