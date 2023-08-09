2023 Rutgers Football roster by country / state
The Rutgers Football program will enter the 2023 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from three different countries and 17 different states.
While most of the roster consists of guys from the tri-state area, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Scarlet Knights.
NOTE: This list only features scholarship players and is based off their hometown on the ScarletKnights.com website.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Flynn Appleby
|
P
|
So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Wesley Bailey
|
DE
|
Jr.
|
Dariel Djabome
|
DE
|
So.
|
Djibril Abdou Rahman
|
DE
|
Fr.
|
Rene Konga
|
DT
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Jade McAtamney
|
K
|
JR
--------------------------------------------------------------
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Gus Zilinskas
|
OL
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Troy Rainey
|
DT
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Shawn Bowman
|
TE
|
Sr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Ja'Shon Benjamin
|
RB
|
Fr.
|
Isaiah Washington
|
WR
|
Sr.
|
Vilay Nakkoun Jr.
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Curtis Dunalp Jr.
|
OL
|
Sr.
|
Dantae Chin
|
OL
|
So.
|
Mozell Williams
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
Mayan Ahanotu
|
DT
|
Sr.
|
Henry Hughes Jr.
|
DT
|
Jr.
|
Abram Wright
|
LB
|
Fr.
|
Bo Mascoe
|
CB
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Michael "Flip" Dixon
|
S
|
Sr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Rashad Rochelle
|
WR
|
So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Demetrious "DJ" Allen
|
DE
|
So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Gavin Wimsatt
|
QB
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kamar Missouri
|
OL
|
Jr.
|
Reggie Sutton
|
OL
|
Sr.
|
Kyonte Hamilton
|
DL
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Jesse Ofurie
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Mike Ciaffoni
|
OL
|
Sr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kyle Monagai
|
RB
|
Jr.
|
Al-Shadee Salaam
|
RB
|
Jr.
|
Nasiem Brantley
|
WR
|
Sr.
|
Chris Long
|
WR
|
Jr.
|
Christian Dremel
|
WR
|
Sr.
|
Famah toure
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Johnny Langan
|
TE
|
Sr.
|
Victor Konopka
|
TE
|
Jr.
|
Mike Higgins
|
TE
|
So.
|
Q'yaeir Price
|
TE
|
So.
|
Logan Blake
|
TE
|
Fr.
|
Hollin Pierce
|
OL
|
Jr.
|
Bryan Felter
|
OL
|
Jr.
|
Taj White
|
OL
|
So.
|
Jacob Allen
|
OL
|
So.
|
Joe De Croce
|
OL
|
So.
|
Nick Oliviera
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
John Stone
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
Aaron Lewis
|
DE
|
Jr.
|
Jordan Thompson
|
DE
|
Jr.
|
Kenny Fletcher
|
DE
|
So.
|
Zaire Angoy
|
DT
|
Jr.
|
Keshon Griffin
|
DT
|
Jr.
|
Jasire Peterson
|
DT
|
Fr.
|
Mohamed Toure
|
LB
|
Sr.
|
Deion Jennings
|
LB
|
Sr.
|
Tyreem Powell
|
LB
|
Jr.
|
Jamier Wright-Collins
|
LB
|
Jr.
|
Max Melton
|
CB
|
Sr.
|
Eric Rogers
|
CB
|
Sr.
|
Charles Amankwaa
|
CB
|
Sr.
|
Fitzroy Ledgister
|
CB
|
So.
|
Elijuwan Mack
|
S
|
Jr.
|
Shaquan Loyal
|
S
|
Jr.
|
Desmond Igbinsoun
|
S
|
Jr.
|
Carnell Davis
|
S
|
Jr.
|
Thomas Amankwaa
|
S
|
So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Ajani Sheppard
|
QB
|
Fr.
|
Ian Strong
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Dylan Braithwaite
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Deondre Johnson
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Ireland Brown
|
OL
|
Sr.
|
Moses Walker
|
LB
|
So.
|
Kessawn Abraham
|
CB
|
Sr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kwabena Asamoah
|
OL
|
So.
|
Dominic Rivera
|
OL
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Evan Simon
|
QB
|
Jr.
|
Aaron Young
|
RB
|
Sr.
|
Samuel Brown
|
RB
|
So.
|
JaQuae Jackson
|
WR
|
Sr.
|
Davoun Fuse
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Tyler Needham
|
OL
|
Jr.
|
Emir Stinette
|
OL
|
So.
|
Cam'Ron Stewart
|
DL
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Isaiah Iton
|
DT
|
Sr.
|
Jake Eldridge
|
LS
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Max Patterson
|
WR
|
Jr.
|
Robert Longerbeam
|
CB
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Zilan Williams
|
S
|
So.
|
Sage Clawges
|
S
|
Fr.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board