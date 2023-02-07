Next up in our 2023 Rutgers Baseball position breakdown, The Knight Report takes a look at the infielders on the roster for the Scarlet Knights this upcoming season. This group should be a strength for Rutgers this season, although they lost star shortstop, Danny DiGeorgio they will return the rest of their infield including power-hitting third baseman, Chris Brito. Here is the position breakdown for all the Rutgers Scarlet Knights infielders.

JORDAN SWEENEY

Junior first baseman Jordan Sweeney is back at Rutgers for his fourth season. Sweeney is coming off a breakout season in which his power numbers exploded and he's one of the most experienced players on the roster. Sweeney is a 6-foot-5, 225-pounds first baseman out of Egg Harbor Township High School. Sweeney played twelve games as a freshman and recorded seven hits with one home run and a 1.158 OPS. During his sophomore season, Sweeney struggled as he only batted .211 but hit seven homers. Sweeney played much better last season as he slashed .271/.344/.569 with 39 hits, five doubles, twelve home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .913 OPS.

TONY SANTA MARIA

Junior infielder Tony Santa Maria is coming off a breakout season for the Scarlet Knights. The former Iona transfer had an excellent season in which the Rutgers offense was one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Santa Maria is a 5-foot-11, 185-pounds infielder out of Iona University in New Rochelle, New York. At Iona, Santa Maria had a strong freshman season as he batted .286 with fourteen hits, one home run, and seven walks. In his first season at Rutgers, Santa Maria slashed .303/.402./.540 with 69 hits, sixteen doubles, four triples, ten home runs, 69 RBIs, and a .942 OPS. Santa Maria will either start at second or third base for the Scarlet Knights this season.

CAMERON LOVE

Junior infielder Cameron Love is looking to earn more playing time this season in his third season at Rutgers. Love had played sparingly in his first two seasons with the Scarlet Knights. Love is a 6-foot, 190-pounds middle infielder out of St. Peter’s Boys High School. In his freshman season, Love played in thirteen games and recorded eight hits with two doubles and four walks. During the 2022 season, Love played in sixteen and was more productive at the plate. Love slashed .308/.400/.385 with four hits, eight runs, and a .785 OPS. Love is a good glove with some speed that’s competing for the everyday shortstop role.

JOSHUA KURODA-GRAUER

Sophomore infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer had an excellent freshman season and is looking to have another strong season for the Scarlet Knights. Kuroda-Grauer could start at second, shortstop, or third for Rutgers this season. Kuroda-Grauer is a 6’0” 190-pound infielder out of Franklin High School in Somerset, New Jersey. In his freshman season, Kuroda-Grauer slashed .300/.365/.416 with 59 hits, eight doubles, five home runs, and 39 RBIs. On D1 Baseball, Kuroda-Grauer is the third-ranked sophomore in the Big Ten Conference. Kuroda-Grauer was named All-Big Ten Third Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

PABLO SANTOS

Freshman infielder Pablo Santos comes to Rutgers as one of the top freshmen in their 2022 recruiting class. Santos has the opportunity to earn some early playing time this season as Rutgers is still trying to figure out who will be their everyday shortstop. Santos is a 6-foot, 185-pounds infielder out of the Don Bosco Preparatory. On Perfect Game, Santos was the 30th-ranked prospect and the ninth-ranked shortstop in New Jersey. Santos is unlikely to be the everyday shortstop for the Scarlet Knights. However, Santos could get some midweek starts. He’s a good defensive middle infielder that could develop into a complete infielder in the near future.

MAXIMUS MARTIN

Freshman middle infielder Maximus Martin comes to Rutgers as one of the top freshmen in the country. Martin was considered a top 200 draft prospect but went undrafted and honored his commitment to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Martin is a 6’0” 180-pound middle infielder out of Moorestown High School. On Perfect Game, Martin was the 82nd-ranked prospect and the sixteenth-ranked shortstop in his class. Martin is one of the favorites to get a starting nod in the infield. He could play second or shortstop depending on where the Rutgers coaching staff puts Tony Santa Maria and Josh Kuroda-Grauer. Martin is also the 13th-ranked freshman in the Big Ten.

XAVIER VARGAS

Graduate transfer Xavier Vargas will be playing in his sixth season of college baseball but first with the Scarlet Knights. Vargas spent his last five seasons at Rhode Island but missed most of last season due to injury. Vargas is a 6’2” 205-pound infielder/outfielder out of the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island. During his time at Rhode Island, Vargas played in 160 games in five seasons. He has a career slash line of .277/.345/.444. The 2021 season was one of Vargas’s best statistical seasons. During the 2021 season, Vargas played in 52 games and batted .256 with 52 hits, eleven home runs, and a .791 OPS.

CHRIS BRITO

Senior corner infielder Chris Brito returns to Rutgers for his fifth season with the Scarlet Knights. Brito has been one of the best offensive weapons for the Scarlet Knights over the past two seasons. Brito is a 6’2” 225-pound corner infielder out of Perth Amboy High School. During his last two seasons, Brito has batted over .300 with double-digit home run seasons and an OPS north of .900. Brito is one of the leaders and veterans on the Scarlet Knights roster. Brito could start at either third or first base for the Scarlet Knights. Brito is a decent defender with good arm strength.

ISAIAH PINKNEY