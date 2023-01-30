Rutgers Baseball is less than a month away from the start of the 2023 season as the Scarlet Knights are set to open up against Campbell. Rutgers is coming into this season with something to prove after being snubbed from making the 2022 NCAA Tournament last year. This season they return with one of the most potent offenses in the country. However, the pitching staff is a bit of an unknown since they are replacing all three starters from their weekend rotation. So we will now going position by position breaking down the Scarlet Knights 2023 roster starting with the right-handed pitchers.

Twitter -- @RutgersBaseball (Twitter -- @RutgersBaseball)

GARRETT FRENCH

Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Garrett French is the veteran on Rutgers' pitching staff. French was a workhorse arm for the Scarlet Knights last season and should have a larger role this season. During his time at Rutgers, French has played in two seasons in four years. As a true freshman, French made 22 appearances and one start. French struggled as he posted a 0-1 record and an 8.10 ERA in 23.1 innings pitched. French missed the next two seasons due to injury but returned as a different pitcher. During the 2022 season, French posted a 2-1 record with a 4.66 ERA, three saves, and a 1.45 WHIP in 22 games. French is a candidate to be in the weekend rotation for the Scarlet Knights.

BEN GORSKI

Junior relief pitcher Ben Gorski is back at Rutgers for a third season. The Chatman native is coming off a solid sophomore season in which he was a key contributor to the Scarlet Knights bullpen. Gorski enrolled at Rutgers after one season at Case Western Reserve University, a DIII program. During the 2022 season, Gorski was one of the top bullpen arms for the Scarlet Knights. Gorski posted a 5-0 record with a 4.14 ERA, one save, and a 9.2 K/9 in 37 innings pitched. Gorski will once again be one of the most used bullpen arms in the Scarlet Knights bullpen. The New Jersey native is expected to be a middle reliever or could be a backend bullpen arm.

SAM BELLO

Another junior relief pitcher that will throw a lot of innings this season is Sam Bello. The former Maryland transfer was a big addition for the Scarlet Knights last season and should continue to be one of Rutgers’ top relief pitchers. At Maryland, Bello was the closer for the Terrapins and recorded eight saves in two seasons. In his first season at Rutgers, Bello made 21 appearances and two starts. He posted a 6-2 record with a 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and one save in 43.2 innings pitched. Bello will continue to be a major piece in the Scarlet Knights’ bullpen. Rutgers is also looking for a closer and Bello could be a candidate as a closer since he already has experience closing games at Maryland.

JAKE MARSHALL

Junior right-handed pitcher Jake Marshall was a big addition for the Scarlet Knights in the portal. Marshall is the projected Friday starter for the Scarlet Knights after three seasons playing at the Division II level. Marshall is a 6’6” 215-pound right-handed pitcher out of Le Moyne College in New York. During his three seasons at Le Moyne, Marshall pitched in 24 games and started in 13. He has a 7-4 record with a 3.81 ERA, three shutouts, 131 strikeouts, and an 11.9 K/9 in his career. He was named the conference’s pitcher of the year last season and should be the ace for the Scarlet Knights. Marshall is a strike thrower that possesses a low-90s fastball that touches 94 mph. He also has some quality secondary pitches to keep hitters off balance.

JOHN MUDONGO

Another transfer Rutgers landed this past offseason was right-handed pitcher John Modugno. The Indiana transfer is coming off a forgettable 2022 season but was once one of the Hoosiers’ best pitchers. In his three seasons at Indiana, Modugno struggled with consistency. He looked like a future star in one season and became a liability the next season. During the 2021 season, Modugno made sixteen appearances and four starts. Modugno posted a 3-1 record with a 2.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 9.3 K/9, and struck out 40 batters in 38.2 innings pitched. During the 2022 season, Modugno pitched a lot but was one of the worst arms on Indiana’s staff. He pitched in seventeen games and started in eight games. He posted a 0-4 record with an 11.80 ERA and 2.36 WHIP. It’ll be interesting to see what role he has this season since he didn’t pitch in the fall.

DREW CONOVER

Seton Hall transfer Drew Conover is coming into this season after passing up the opportunity to start his professional career. Conover was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 20th round of the 2022 MLB Draft but decided to honor his commitment with Rutgers. The Seton Hall transfer didn’t have the best season last season but finished the season very strong and was lights out in the Cape Cod Collegiate League. Conover played for the Harwich Mariners and was electric. Conover pitched in twelve games and posted a 1.50 ERA with three saves, 0.83 WHIP, 9.0 K/9, and a 2.5 BB/9 in 18 innings pitched. Conover is a candidate to pitch in the weekend rotation but could also be the favorite to close games for the Scarlet Knights. Conover is a power pitcher with a power fastball that sits 93-95 mph and touches 97 mph.

GAVIN STELLPFLUG

Another Big Ten transfer Rutgers landed in the offseason was relief pitcher Gavin Stellpflug. The Maryland transfer struggled mightily in his two seasons with the Terrapins and is looking for a fresh start at Rutgers. In his two seasons at Maryland, Stellpflug made fourteen appearances out of the bullpen. He has a career 12.79 ERA with a 2.45 WHIP, 9.2 K/9, and struck out thirteen batters in 12.2 innings pitched. One major issue that Stellpflug had during his time in Maryland was his command. The 6’6” 220-pound right-hander has a career 7.8 walks per nine. It’ll be interesting to see how the Scarlet Knights use Stellpflug this season.

SAM PORTNOY

Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Portnoy is back for his third season at Rutgers after a strong redshirt freshman season. The New Jersey native is looking to continue his success after last season. As a true freshman, Portnoy didn’t see any action and was redshirted. As a redshirt sophomore, Portnoy was one of the top relief pitchers for the Scarlet Knights. Portnoy pitched in 21 games and started in one. Portnoy posted a 3-2 record with a 3.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and struck out 20 batters and 25.1 innings pitched. While Portnoy isn’t known as a strikeout artist, he’s still a pitcher that can mix his pitches well, force weak contact and get outs. He’ll get a lot of playing time this season out of the bullpen.

WYATT PARLIAMENT

After a solid freshman season, sophomore right-hander Wyatt Parliament is ready for his second season with the Scarlet Knights. The New York native was mostly used as a midweek starter and performed well in that role. During his freshman season, Parliament pitched in eleven games and started in eight. He posted a 5-1 record with a 3.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and struck out 26 batters in 34.1 innings pitched. Heading into this season, Parliament is looking to earn a starting role in Rutgers’ weekend rotation. In order for Parliament to earn a role in the weekend rotation, he’ll need to cut down on his walks. Parliament struggled with control last season walking 24, four HBPs, and five wild pitches.

MATT ROWE

Sophomore Matt Rowe had an up-and-down season as a freshman, but the New Jersey native is still a talented pitcher. Coming out of high school, Rowe was a top ten player in his state and the fourth-ranked right-handed pitcher in New Jersey. As a true freshman, Rowe made twelve appearances. He posted a 4.38 ERA with 1.62 WHIP, 11.7 K/9, and 16 strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched. Rowe also struggled with command last season as he walked nine batters and hit four batters. Matt Rowe will most likely be used as a bullpen arm for the Scarlet Knights. He could also get some midweek starts this season since he didn’t start any games last season. Rowe could have a bigger role if he’s able to cut down on his walks and pound the strike zone.

CHRISTIAN COPPOLA

True freshman Christian Coppola has impressed the Rutgers coaching staff since he arrived on campus. Coppola is expected to earn one of three weekend rotation spots and will most likely be the Saturday starter for the Scarlet Knights. Coppola is a 6’5” 220-pound right-handed pitcher out of Cedar Creek High School in Galloway, New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Coppola was the 64th-ranked prospect and the nineteenth-ranked RHP in New Jersey. Coppola looks like he already earned his spot in the weekend rotation and an impressive fall camp. Coppola is an intelligent pitcher has can mix his pitches well and throw strikes. He also possesses a low-90s fastball that’s probably his best pitch.

ETHAN BOWEN

Another true freshman that’s competing for a starting role in Rutgers’ weekend rotation is Ethan Bowen. The Medford native should get some meaningful innings this season whether he’s a starter or reliever. Bowen is a 6’1” 200-pound right-handed pitcher out of Shawnee High School in Medford New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Bowen was the 31st-ranked prospect and the sixth-ranked RHP in New Jersey. Bowen is considered a long shot to earn a spot in Rutgers’ weekend rotation. However, Bowen should still be a solid contributor for the Scarlet Knights. He has two quality pitches with a fastball that sits 90-91 mph and an advanced slider that’ll get some swing and miss.

ANDREW GOLDAN