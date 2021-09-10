Bergen Catholic (NJ) 2023 defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell is a big deal for quite a few Power Five programs and that was made even more clear on September 1.

The 6-foot-5, 352-pounder heard from upwards of a dozen schools on the first day college coaches could initiate contact with kids in his cycle and the response was positive.

The Scarlet Knights staff was part of the bunch.

“I got in touch with Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC and a few others,” Mitchell told The Knight Report. “I also heard from the Rutgers staff – pretty much everyone reached out.”