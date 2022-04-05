 2023 RB London Montgomery recaps trip to Rutgers, planning other P5 visits
football

2023 RB London Montgomery recaps trip to Rutgers, planning other P5 visits

Richard Schnyderite
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football played host to a long list of visitors this weekend and The Knight Report spoke with all of them in our recruit reaction article earlier this week on Monday.

One of those top recruits that visited campus was one of the Scarlet Knights top running back targets in Scranton Prep (PA) prospect London Montgomery and he sat down with TKR to break down the visit and update his recruitment.

“When I arrived, I was taken down to the field where the team did 7-on-7 and a live scrimmage,” Montgomery told TKR. “After that, I ate with the players and coaches and was soon taken to a position meeting with Coach [Andy] Aurich and Coach [Jamel] Mutunga. After that, I talked with Coach Schiano. It was really nice – I had a great time.”

{{ article.author_name }}