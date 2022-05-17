2023 RB Durell Robinson talks Rutgers, excitement for June official visit
Rutgers’ 2023 running back board has seen changes in recent months, but one of the most steady relationships within it is with that of St. Frances Academy (MD) prospect Durell Robinson.The Scarlet ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news