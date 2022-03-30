 TheKnightReport - 2023 Pennsylvania RB Marquese Williams hearing from a few B1G schools
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-30 06:25:25 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 Pennsylvania RB Marquese Williams hearing from a few B1G schools

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher

One of Pennsylvania’s top prospects made the trip to Baltimore, Maryland this past weekend for the annual Under Armour All-American in Bishop McDevitt’s very own Marquese Williams.

Not too long after the camp ended, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound back spoke with us here at Rivals to offer the latest update on his recruitment.

“Right now I’m hearing the most from Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech,” Williams told Rivals. “I’m trying to get a hold of Texas A&M because I would like to go down there for a visit. Recruiting is going well.”

