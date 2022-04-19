2023 Pennsylvania ATH Fuse talks new Rutgers offer, recent visit to campus

This past weekend, the Rutgers Football program hosted over a 100 different visitors on campus as they wrapped up their second to final week of spring practice.

One of those recruits that was on campus was 2023 Pennsylvania athlete Davoun Fuse out of Washington High School and he was lucky enough to be one of the few to walk away with a new scholarship offer from the Scarlet Knights.

“It was an awesome visit,” Fuse told TKR. “Coach (Greg) Schiano spoke with my family and I to discuss the new offer. There wasn't really a message, we just all sat down and talked about recruiting and then they offered.”