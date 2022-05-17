2023 OL Tosin Babalade talks official visit plans, decision timeline
DeMatha High School (Md.) offensive tackle Tosin Babalade aka "Big Tree," has seen his recruitment take off this spring, adding over 25+ scholarship offers since mid January.
However things are starting to settle down for the 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman recruit as he plans on cutting his recruitment to a select top list of schools, with a decision coming not too long after that.
“Right now I’m an open book,” Babalade told TKR. “I haven’t really dropped anything yet, but I’m looking to drop a top seven or top six, around June.”
