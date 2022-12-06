"I chose Rutgers because of the coaching staff 1000%," Oliveira told TKR. "There message to me was more of the big picture and that Rutgers will become what it used to be."

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder is the only kid from his high school to ever be ranked by Rivals.com, a rankings system that dates back to 2002.

Rutgers Football has landed its 18th verbal commitment in the class of 2023 on Tuesday as Clearview Regional High School (NJ) offensive lineman Nick Oliveira announced his decision via social media.

Oliveira was previously committed to Cincinnati, but ended up decommitting just recently after the Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell left to become the head coach at Wisconsin and that's when Rutgers swooped in and offered.

"Coach Schiano called me and told me about the offer on the phone," Oliveira mentioned after receiving the offer almost a week ago. "He told me they are building something over there and that he loved the way I play and he thinks I can help them win. The Rutgers offer was definitely appealing, I really love the program."

Next up for the 2023 offensive lineman, he will get to campus not this upcoming weekend, but the following weekend for an official weekend.

"I'm really looking forward to it," he said. "I'm eager to see where I’ll be training at and the people I’ll be doing it with."

Along with his upcoming visit, Oliveira is looking forward to recruiting some other guys to join him on the banks for their college careers as well.

"If they want me to help recruit someone I will 100%," said Oliveira. "My message to kids considering Rutgers is that we will be back at the top again. If you want to be a part of something special this is the place to do it."

Oliveira recently accomplished a pretty big accolade following his final season of high school football as he finished with 87 pancakes and zero sacks allowed over the past two seasons.

In the end, Oliveira chose Rutgers over several other offers, but was hearing the most from programs such as Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, West Virginia in recent weeks.

Stay tuned for more on the Rutgers Football recruiting right here on The Round Table message board.