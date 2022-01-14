2023 OL Jasire Peterson decommits from Rutgers Football

Union City High School (NJ) offensive lineman Jasire Peterson took to Twitter a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will pursue other options.

The high three-star recruit was the lone commit for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2023 originally pledging his commitment to the program almost a year ago back in mid January 2021.

"After talking to my family and coaches I am writing this to announce that I am reopening my recruitment and decommitting from Rutgers university. It has nothing to do with Rutgers. Thank you to Coach Schiano and Coach Hoffman and the rest of the Rutgers staff for welcoming me into their family. I am and was humbled by Rutgers offer, but it would not be fair to their coaches if I went on visits to other schools. I need to make sure I am making the right choice for my family and myself. Please respect my decision."