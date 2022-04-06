 2023 Philly OL Austin Ramsey recaps Rutgers trip, planning summer officials
2023 OL Austin Ramsey recaps Rutgers trip, planning summer officials

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

One of Rutgers Football’s top targets among the offensive line in the class of 2023, Austin Ramsey took a trip to campus this past weekend to check out the team’s first scrimmage of the spring and he came away impressed.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pounds offensive tackle prospect spoke with TKR following his trip to campus.

“The visit was outstanding,” Ramsey told TKR. “As per usual, the coaches showed love and it was nice to get to see them again. After seeing the practice, I could tell the team is about to do something great. They looked amazing."

{{ article.author_name }}