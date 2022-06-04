 2023 North Carolina QB Sean Boyle talks Rutgers offer, planning visit
2023 North Carolina QB Sean Boyle talks Rutgers offer, planning visit

Just the other day for the first time this recruiting cycle, Rutgers Football has offered a quarterback recruit as North Carolina native Sean Boyle announced via social media.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pro-style quarterback prospect who hails from Charlotte Catholic High School is currently committed to the University of North Carolina - Charlotte, however that hasn’t stopped him from at least considering the Scarlet Knights.

“I received the good news from coach (Greg) Schiano and coach (Sean) Gleeson the other day,” Boyle told TKR. “Coach Gleeson came down to watch me throw the other week and was impressed. I was definitely very excited and honored to be offered by Rutgers.”

