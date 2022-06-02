2023 New York WR Dylan Braithwaite commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers is a program that has been all over the local star for a while now and offered him almost immediately after a strong camp performance this past Wednesday night in Piscataway.

“To start, I would like to thank my parents for all the sacrifices they have made for me to be able to play the sport I love,” Braithwaite said in a tweet. “I also want to thank my brother (Russ) and my sisters (Angel and Candacy) for motivating me everyday and hyping me up through the way. The Braithwaite and Taylor Gang for checking in on me all the time and coming to my games. The support was unreal. Big thank you to coach Rov and the rest of the HT coaching staff + players for taking me under y’all wings and believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself. Thank you to all the people who contributed to my very special recruitment process. With that being said, I'd like to announce that I will be committing at Rutgers University.”

With Braithwaite now in the fold, the Scarlet Knights now have seven verbal commits in the class of 2023, as he joins the likes of TE Logan Blake OL John Stone, DL Jasire Peterson, LB Davoun Fuse, ATH Deondre Johnson and ATH Dante Barone.

