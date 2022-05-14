2023 New York ATH Deondre Johnson commits to Rutgers Football

"The reason I chose Rutgers was because of the coaching staff," Johnson told TKR. "I just felt comfortable there. I feel like they will be able to help me with the things I need in the future and to be able to continue my academics."

Rutgers Football has added its fifth verbal commitment to the class of 2023, as one of New York's biggest athletes in Deondre Johnson has verbally committed to the program.

The 6-foot-8, 197-pound New York native spent the day on campus this Saturday afternoon and enjoyed every minute on campus.

"The visit went really well," said Johnson. "My family and I fell in love with the school. Also the area is not too far away from my home so that helps. The campus itself is just amazing and I couldn't ask for anything better."

Now Johnson is listed as an athlete as he has the capabilities to play on either side of the ball at the next level, playing mostly wide receiver and linebacker where he earned First Team All-State and Section IX Player of The Year.

However he isn't quite sure just yet where he will play at the college level.

"I could play receiver, tight end or outside linebacker," he said. "They just mostly talked about me getting bigger and we will figure it out later."

With Johnson now in the fold, the Scarlet Knights now have five verbal commits in the class of 2023, as he joins the likes of WR Yazeed Haynes, OL John Stone, DL Jasire Peterson and LB Davoun Fuse.

Stay tuned for more on Johnson's recruitment and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!