2023 New Jersey TE Logan Blake updates recruitment, planning ACC visit
One of New Jersey’s top prospects in the class of 2023, tight end Logan Blake of the Hun School recently caught up with The Knight Report to offer the latest on his recruitment and more.
“I have offers from Duke, Rutgers and UConn,” Blake told TKR. “I’ve also been hearing a little more from Duke, Pittsburgh, Rice, Temple and Villanova.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news