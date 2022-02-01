2023 New Jersey OL Logan Howland spends weekend on B1G campuses
One of New Jersey’s top up and coming recruits in the 2023 class, tight end / offensive tackle Logan Howland took some time out of his weekend to hit up two local Big Ten schools in Penn State and Rutgers for Junior Day visits.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound prospect spoke with Rivals.com’s Richie Schnyderite to recap both of his recent visits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news