Rutgers Football added their first verbal commitment to the class of 2023 late Monday night as Union City High School (NJ) offensive lineman JaSire Peterson announced his decision via Twitter.

After talking to Coach Schiano I’m Committing To Rutgers University after receiving a scholarship offer @RFootball #CHOP #FAMILY #TRUST @GregSchiano @Coach_Aurich @CoachHoffmannRU @UCFOOTBALLNJ @ChrisJohnsen77 @Coach_GetWright @LamarMcKnight_ @IsaacAFlores pic.twitter.com/pUMUf2T7bI

The New Jersey native is listed as a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive tackle prospect. The Scarlet Knights were the first program to offer him earlier today and Peterson immediately jumped on the offer and committed.

Peterson is the first verbal commit in Rutgers' 2023 recruiting class and is currently unranked, but is expected to be a top recruit in the state for his class.

Stay tuned for more on Peterson's recruitment right here on The Knight Report!