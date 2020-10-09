2023 linebacker DJ Samuels thinking highly of Rutgers
The amount of programs in New Jersey that have as much talent as Bergen Catholic (NJ) can be counted on one hand and Rutgers knows it.The Scarlet Knights recently made the top six for 2021 Rivals f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news