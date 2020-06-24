According to PerfectGame.org , Nolan is now the Scarlet Knights highest ranked commitment coming in at a 7.5 Perfect Game grade, joining the likes of OF Joey Gale (PG Grade: 7) and RHP Justin Sweeney (unranked).

Last week, the Rutgers Baseball program received some good news as class of 2023 Gloucester Catholic High School left-handed pitcher Tanner Nolan announced his decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

‼️Commitment News‼️ 2023 LHP Tanner Nolan ( @GCbaseballrams ) has committed to Rutgers. Nolan stood out as a top performer at the Future Games Trials in February with advanced feel for a three pitch mix. Congrats! #NJBaseball @ShooterHunt 👇👇 https://t.co/1YcwO0fFoL pic.twitter.com/qaojt6sed1

The Knight Report spoke with Nolan to discuss his decision to commit and more.

“I chose to commit to Rutgers because of the coaching staff and facilities,” Nolan told TKR. “I loved the relationship that they built with me right from the start and the facilities are absolutely gorgeous. Also the distance from home was perfect because I could live away from home, but still come home when and if needed.”

As Nolan said, the Scarlet Knights coaching staff was one of the main reasons for his decision and their message was quite simple.

“They just kept telling me that they won’t treat me like another kid coming to play and leave,” said Nolan. “The players and coaches seem like they have close relationship between each other and I really look forward to building one similar, hopefully an even closer relationship.”

One other thing that sold Nolan on the Rutgers Baseball program was the facilities, especially some of the new things that the program has been doing.

“I’m very excited about the facilities because it definitely helped to fuel my decision a little bit,” Nolan said. “I know they just redid the field and they mentioned some things about a weight room expansion to me.”

Although the dead period is still in effect and recruits can interact with coaches, Nolan hoping to make a trip up to Rutgers soon to check out his future campus, playing field and more.

“I’m hoping to visit campus soon,” he said. “Mainly I’d like to see the field, maybe the weight room and dorms. Hopefully I can go visit soon and just get a little more accustomed to the campus itself.”

In the end Nolan was hearing from a long list of schools such as Oklahoma State, South Florida and a couple of other southern schools before making his decision to stay home.